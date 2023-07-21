Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $131.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

