Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Thursday.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exscientia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exscientia by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.