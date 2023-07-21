Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a report on Thursday.
Exscientia Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exscientia by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Exscientia by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exscientia
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.