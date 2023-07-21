Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.19. Exscientia shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 29,508 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Thursday.
Exscientia Stock Up 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth $235,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
