EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Short Interest Update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 926,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,774,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 164,632 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

EYPT stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 297,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.09. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 257.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EYPT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

