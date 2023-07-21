Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Down 16.6% in June

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,480,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 15th total of 34,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 640,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 117,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 8,282,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,779,554. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

