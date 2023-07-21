Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5,325.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5,325.00 and last traded at $5,400.00, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,425.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,453.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6,195.00.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $170.86 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.