Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Up 11.4% in June

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 70,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,555. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $510.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,121.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $525,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 14.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 682,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 34.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

