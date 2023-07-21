Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW) Short Interest Update

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Feutune Light Acquisition Stock Performance

FLFVW stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Feutune Light Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Feutune Light Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Feutune Light Acquisition Company Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

