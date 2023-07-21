Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

