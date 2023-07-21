Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

