Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 7.0% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 27.1% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 54,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 101,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,724. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

