Financial Review: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) versus Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Moncler and Levi Strauss & Co. are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Levi Strauss & Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Levi Strauss & Co. pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Levi Strauss & Co. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Levi Strauss & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 167.12 Levi Strauss & Co. $6.13 billion 0.91 $569.10 million $1.10 12.72

This table compares Moncler and Levi Strauss & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Levi Strauss & Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Moncler and Levi Strauss & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 0 2 0 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. 0 5 4 0 2.44

Moncler currently has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.44%. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Moncler.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Levi Strauss & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Levi Strauss & Co. 7.12% 23.46% 7.56%

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Moncler on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands. The company also licenses Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets, bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. In addition, it sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores, and other third-party retail locations. Further, the company operates approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

