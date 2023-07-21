Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.28. The company had a trading volume of 211,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

