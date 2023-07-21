Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $240,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 6,391,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,244,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

