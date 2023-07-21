Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.30. 926,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,164. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

