Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $8.14 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 73,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 699,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,350 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.92. 244,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

