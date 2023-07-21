Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. 8,052,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,643,520. The company has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

