First Citizens Bancshares (FIZN) & Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report) is one of 325 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Citizens Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Citizens Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A First Citizens Bancshares Competitors 28.79% 12.03% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Citizens Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens Bancshares Competitors 1145 3927 3926 51 2.32

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 291.10%. Given First Citizens Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares First Citizens Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A 16.16 First Citizens Bancshares Competitors $18.00 billion $530.66 million 191.73

First Citizens Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Citizens Bancshares. First Citizens Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. First Citizens Bancshares pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.7% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Citizens Bancshares competitors beat First Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Citizens Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products. It also provides personal and home loans; and home equity line of credit. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate, construction and facility, equipment financing, residential development and construction, operating loans and lines of credit, and SBA and United States department of agriculture (USDA) loans, as well as debit and credit card services. Further, it offers home purchase and refinancing, and reverse mortgages; mobile, telephone/text, and online banking services; e-statements; investment, insurance, and retirement and benefit services; and trust, overdraft, identity theft protection, and treasury services, as well as safe deposit boxes. First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.