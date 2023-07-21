First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.
First Community Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.
First Community Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
