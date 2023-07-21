First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

First Community Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Community by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Community by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.