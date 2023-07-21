First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

First Community Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

FCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in First Community by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.