First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FFBC stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 496,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $21,748,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $15,579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after purchasing an additional 423,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,814,000 after purchasing an additional 236,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth about $4,354,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

