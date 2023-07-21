First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 1,701,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at First Horizon

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. SpectralCast reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

