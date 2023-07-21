First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem makes up about 3.0% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,382,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,443,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 257,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,672.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.