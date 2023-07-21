First Interstate Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.13. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

