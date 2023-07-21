First Interstate Bank Buys 6,276 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. 2,365,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,093,635. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

