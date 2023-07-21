First Interstate Bank Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Interstate Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,343 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. 8,141,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,934,184. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

