First Interstate Bank Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.90. 347,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,030. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $189.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.