First Interstate Bank Has $825,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $753.02. 186,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

