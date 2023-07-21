First Interstate Bank Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.44. 1,150,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,935. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $419.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.56. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

