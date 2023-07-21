First Interstate Bank Sells 653 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 2,048,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,744. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

