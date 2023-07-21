First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.16. 7,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3,606.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

