First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 17,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,210. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $26.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.4628 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

