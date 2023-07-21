First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,382. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.