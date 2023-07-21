First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 559,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 526,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.91. 28,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,973. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

