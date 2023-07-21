First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. 197,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,440. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

