First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Shares of LDSF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

