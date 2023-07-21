First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.79 and last traded at $66.06. 170,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 378,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.21.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

