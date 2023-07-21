First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FEI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the first quarter worth $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.