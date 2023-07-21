First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1545 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,573. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

