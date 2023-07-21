First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 355.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,909 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

