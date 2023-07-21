First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 422,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,289. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,612,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,681,000 after acquiring an additional 298,816 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,937 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 498,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 140,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,790 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.