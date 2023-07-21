Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $130.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $129.56.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

