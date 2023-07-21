Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Chart Industries worth $88,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 40.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $166.88 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -834.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CL King upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.18.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

