Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $68.20 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Littelfuse worth $68,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Littelfuse Price Performance

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total value of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,621 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $298.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

