Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $71.41 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,433 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Lazard worth $71,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,748,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2,030.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 272,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Lazard Stock Performance

LAZ stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.