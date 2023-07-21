Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Paycom Software worth $95,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $357.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.35.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

