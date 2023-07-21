Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $57,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $906,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 125,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 410,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $60.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

