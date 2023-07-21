Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $44,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

