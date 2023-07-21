Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

FFC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.53. 283,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

