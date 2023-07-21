Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 584,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 997,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Specifically, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $565,658.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,947,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $32,379.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 377,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock valued at $135,688,918. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FLYW. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

